Some out of state IDs no longer valid in Florida

Florida listed some out-of-state IDs that are now invalid in the state now that a new immigration law is in effect.

Special licenses from Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island and Vermont are no longer valid.

The new law won't affect regular licenses from those states, only ones labeled with things like "not for federal identification" or "driver privilege only."

"It is often used by people who cannot prove they have lawful immigration status," said John Gihon, an immigration attorney. "A lot of times, you may have people who are homeless or people who just have trouble getting identity documents, but they need a photo ID."

Gihon has concerns about the impact on visitors to the state.

"I think this has a tremendous chilling effect on people, tourists coming from out of state or out of the country," Gihon said.

Governor Ron DeSantis backed the new law.

"Someone who is in our country illegally and has violated our laws should not possess a government-issued ID which allows them access to state-funded services and other privileges afforded to lawful residents," DeSantis said in a statement released Wednesday.

Someone pulled over with one of those licenses could face jail time, and could be reported to ICE and even deported.