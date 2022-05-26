Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Florida restaurant in Orlando: What's on the menu

A street food sensation turned fast-casual hit is bringing some tasty heat to Central Florida!

Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first Florida location in Orlando on Friday. It's located at 557 N. Alafaya Trail in the Waterford Lakes shopping center.

Specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken and serving tenders and sliders, the eatery was started by a group of best friends with just $900 and a tiny stand in an East Hollywood parking lot. Word spread on social media and 3-hour lines began to wrap around the new chicken hot spot. Pretty soon, the best friends had a booming business on their hands!

Years later, Dave's now has locations around the U.S., including California, Texas, Las Vegas, and in Canada.

So what is Dave's serving up in Orlando? Customers have their choice of three combos:

2 tenders w/fries

2 sliders w/fries

1 tender + 1 slider w/fries

All tenders are served with sliced bread, pickles and a side of Dave's sauce. Sliders are served with kale slaw, pickles and Dave's sauce.

Depending on how hot you like it, you can choose the level of heat for your chicken, ranging from no spice to the Reaper – which undoubtedly is only for the very, VERY daring. In fact, it's so hot you have to sign a waiver to eat it! The owners say about 5% of customers get the Reaper, "but it's definitely a challenge to get down."

The 'Reaper' spice

As far as side items, customers can get mac & cheese, fries, cheese fries or kale slaw. You can view the entire menu HERE.

More locations are planned for Central Florida including in Altamonte Springs and Lake Mary by the end of the year.

Dave's Hot Chicken will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.