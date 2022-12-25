Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning

A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County.

Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards.

So how is this possible?

Sleet forms when snow falls from clouds, melts, then refreezes before making it to the surface.

It is extremely rare to see any frozen precipitation this far south in Florida, but on Sunday morning, Brevard County had brief showers pass by with the perfect conditions for sleet.

The National Weather Service confirmed sleet near the areas of Rockledge, Viera and Merritt Island.

The last time Central Florida saw wintry weather was in January 2010 when there was a light dusting reported in Ocala and a wintry mix (including light snow and sleet) in Orlando and parts of the Space Coast.

This Christmas is one of the coldest on record in Central Florida. High temperatures will only reach the 40s for most neighborhoods, with a few spots near 50 degrees along the Space Coast.

Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast, so freeze warnings will be in effect once again.

The chilly weather is expected to last into the start of the work week, with lows back below freezing for areas north of I-4 Monday morning. Highs return to the 50s by the afternoon.

A steady warming trend will return in the final week of 2022 with highs back in the 60s Tuesday and 70s by Wednesday.