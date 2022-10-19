Sketches released of man whose remains were found at Palm Coast construction site

article

Flagler County deputies have released computer-generated images of a person whose remains were found at a construction site in Palm Coast in July, in hopes that the community will help them identify him.

The human remains were found as crews worked at a residential construction site on July 18 at the Toscana community on Old Kings Road, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO). Investigators were able to recover about 90% of the man’s body.

After a thorough study of the recovered remains, FCSO's cold case unit and an anthropology team at the University of South Florida (USF) determined the remains were of an African-American or mixed-race man between the ages of 35 and 50. USF's anthropology team provided FCSO with two computer-generated images of the victim’s face, one with facial hair and one without.

No other physical indicators have been determined at this point in the investigation, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Investigators are working to learn when he died, his cause of death and whether it was foul play or not.

Deputies said the remains did not match any missing person cases reported to FCSO.

"We’re hoping someone recognizes these images as someone they may know," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement.

Investigators are continuing to pursue other leads in the case, including DNA testing. Once a DNA profile has been developed, deputies said it will be compared to DNA profiles in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database, where it will be compared to other DNA profiles on file in the hopes of determining the man’s identity.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call FCSO at 386-313-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477). Emails can also be submitted to Tips@FlaglerSheriff.com.