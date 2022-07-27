Investigators review missing persons cases after finding human remains in Palm Coast

article

Investigators are reviewing missing persons and cold case reports after human remains were unearthed at a construction site in Palm Coast last week. Flagler County officials announced Wednesday they have discovered a femur, a jaw and skull fragments.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said the remains were found on July 19 within the Tuscana development, an upscale housing community that's under construction in the area. A construction crew found about four to five human bones while clearing away land with an excavator, according to Sheriff Rick Staly.

Officials said the remains appear to belong to one person, but they haven't been able to identify the person at this time.

About 30 people continue to work at the site, searching for any additional items that could help with the case. Anthropologists from the University of South Florida were called in to help. They are using a water method to sift through dirt to speed up the search.