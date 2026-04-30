Six Flags ride abruptly shut down over cell phone violation, leaving riders stuck 200-feet high

The Brief Riders on the Supergirl Sky Flight at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio were stuck 200-feet high when the ride was abruptly shut down last week. Maria Salazar captured video after the ride was stopped and shared it with Storyful. "It was scary to have to wait up in the air, unable to move," she said. Six Flags told Storyful that the ride operator saw someone pull out their cell phone, which is a violation of the park's safety policy, and stopped the ride. The riders were brought down and the ride reopened, officials said.



More than a dozen riders aboard Supergirl Sky Flight at Six Flags Fiesta Texas were given an unexpected – and extended – view of the Six Flags theme park after the ride was abruptly shut down for several minutes, as the ride was near its highest peak.

The backstory:

Maria Salazar told Storyful that she and her husband were at the park last Sunday, April 26, 2026, and aboard the swing ride when it suddenly stopped. She recorded video on her cell phone, briefly laughing, and showing how high up she and her husband were. She shared that video with Storyful.

"When my husband, our friends, and I got in the ride it stopped in the air for about 10 to 15 minutes before they had to call maintenance to bring us down," she told Storyful.

"It was scary to have to wait up in the air, unable to move," she said.

What they're saying:

In a statement to Storyful, Six Flags said the ride was stopped after the operator saw someone pull out their cell phone, which violated the theme park's safety policy. Six Flags said once the cell phone was put away, the ride continued, and the guests safely exited.

"Last weekend, a ride operator stopped one of our rides when a guest violated our safety policy. Once the issue was resolved, the ride resumed. All guests safely exited, and the ride remained open for the remainder of the day," the spokesperson said.