Orlando weather: Torrential rain possible again, more heat and humidity

We "wash, rinse, repeat" on Sunday with more downpours and storms for the afternoon and evening, thanks to the sea breeze. The shift on Sunday is that we'll see more of an offshore flow develop from the Gulf which increases chances of rain closer to our East Coast Beaches.

Rain chances will be the highest around Orlando and points to the east. Once again, a few storms could pack a bit of a punch with gusty wind and torrential rain. There is a low-end risk of flash flooding for our eastern neighborhoods, which is something we'll be watching.

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Highs stay near average, in the lower to middle 90s with heat indices up into the lower 100s. Any showers and storms should slowly fade into the later evening with overnight lows staying in the middle to upper 70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

Conditions are looking a touch cooler as we kick off the workweek, but it's likely nothing you'll really notice. As we've gotten back into our rainy season pattern, there isn't a ton of day-to-day change.

The big change is rain. The chances of rain are likely coming down just a touch, especially for areas west of Orlando.

This is thanks to the offshore flow from the Gulf. This should pin the East Coast sea breeze near the beaches and keep rain chances a bit more elevated there. Highs look to top out in the lower 90s and feel like temps in the lower 100s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Rain and heat prevail each and everyday through the workweek! Chances come down a little bit though, as a ridge of high pressure builds back in. Afternoon storm chances will ring in around 30% through midweek with highs in the lower 90s.

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By Thursday, this area of high pressure is shifting toward the Peninsula, which should help boost our temps back into the middle to even upper 90s. That means heat index values in the mid-100s. Hit-or-miss showers and storms are in the forecast late this week into next weekend with chances holding near 50%.

Tracking the tropics

We're continuing to monitor the potential for an area of low pressure to organize in the Northern Gulf. As this works into the warmer water, there's now a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days.

There's a lot of wind shear in the Gulf, but we could see this area of low pressure thread the needle and organize a bit further through the workweek ahead.

A tropical depression is possible by later in the workweek, and it looks to head up toward the Texas Gulf Coast. There would not be any impact on Florida.