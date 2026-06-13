Orlando International Airport to welcome Virgin Atlantic to Terminal C

article

The Brief The move aligns with the expansion of Terminal C, which is adding four new gates designed to accommodate both narrow-body and widebody aircraft. The change is set to begin June 30, 2026.



Travelers flying with Virgin Atlantic at Orlando International Airport (MCO) will notice a major change beginning June 30, 2026, as the airline relocates all arrivals and departures from Terminal A to Terminal C.

The move aligns with the expansion of Terminal C, which is adding four new gates designed to accommodate both narrow-body and widebody aircraft. Opened in 2022, Terminal C has become the primary hub for many international carriers serving Orlando.

What we know:

Virgin Atlantic currently operates daily nonstop flights between Orlando and London Heathrow and Manchester, with additional frequencies during peak travel periods. The airline also offers seasonal service to Edinburgh, Scotland.

Airport officials say the relocation is part of a broader strategy to balance passenger traffic across terminals, helping improve efficiency at security checkpoints, concessions, and other passenger areas.

International travelers arriving at MCO are encouraged to use the free Mobile Passport Control app to help reduce customs wait times. Rental car services will continue to be available across all three terminals, while connecting passengers arriving through Terminals A and B can access Terminal C via the airport’s Terminal Link tram.