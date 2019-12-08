Silver Alert canceled for Florida woman diagnosed with dementia, diabetes

This Silver Alert has been canceled.

[ORIGINAL STORY BELOW]

The Palm Bay Police Department says that they have placed a Silver Alert for Kerine M. Morgan.

They say that Kerine is a 76-year-old woman with dementia and diabetes.

She was reportedly last seen on Saturday night on 990 Highway 1 in Micco, Florida. She was trying to return home to Palm Bay but could not find her way.

She is said to be driving a silver Buick LaSabre with Florida tag Z004AQ. She was wearing a black and white polka-dot shirt, black skirt, and black shoes. She has medium-length hair and wears prescription glasses and dentures.

If you know of Kerine's whereabouts, please contact the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.