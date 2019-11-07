Shooting stems from dispute between drivers, deputies say

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting incident in Southeast Orange County.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a dispute between two drivers led to the shooting. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries; however, at least one business in a nearby shopping center reported damage believed to be related to the shooting. Story continues below>>

There is a heavy police presence at a 7-Eleven located at the corner of Narcoossee and Moss Park roads. Most of the shops at the Cornerstone at Lake Hart shopping center are blocked off with crime scene tape and closed to the public. A survey of the area from SkyFOX appeared to show damage to a window at Giovanni's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, at 10651 Narcoossee Road.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office were being assisted by the Orlando Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol. The Sheriff's Office has tweeted that commuters should avoid the area if possible, as many roads are closed to traffic. Portions of Moss Park and Narcoossee roads are closed while deputies are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.