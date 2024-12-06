Shooting of Goldendoodle puppy in Brevard County sparks outcry

A Goldendoodle puppy named Maui is recovering after being shot in Brevard County, leaving residents demanding answers.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found Maui lying on a sidewalk after the shooting. The man who shot the dog left the scene but later called 911, claiming the dog was aggressive and tried to bite him.

"A dog came out of nowhere, rushed toward me and my dog, and almost bit me, so I shot and killed it," the man told the dispatcher.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the man acted out of fear for his safety and the safety of his own dog.

Maui’s owner confirmed that the puppy had escaped its leash and ran toward the man. She described Maui as playful but admitted she was unable to regain control of him during the incident.

Maui underwent surgery and is expected to recover.

The case remains under investigation and will be referred to the State Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

