Sheriff: Man who fired at deputies in critical condition after being shot by law enforcement

Orange County Sheriff John Mina held a news conference on Sunday night after a suspect was shot by deputies.

It happened in the 5400 block of Spring Hill Dr. around 6:10 p.m. Sunday. Sheriff Mina said a man in his late 30s was shot after he shot at deputies who responded to a domestic violence incident.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a 911 call was received that had a woman crying and screaming on the phone.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

During a short chase after investigators arrived at the scene, deputies said the suspect fired a gun at them and they returned fire, striking him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sheriff Mina. No deputies were injured in the shooting. In addition, the victim is said to be okay.

The suspect faces aggravated assault charges and charges related to him shooting at deputies, Sheriff Mina added.

MORE NEWS: Florida law enforcement warn against leaving gift boxes in front of your house

Per standard protocol, Sheriff Mina said all the deputies involved in the incident will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.