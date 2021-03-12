VIDEO: Sharks feeding frenzy ensues on whale carcass off South Carolina

The death of an Atlantic right whale in early March off Myrtle Beach was a blow to the species, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said, but it was a feeding opportunity for a wide range of creatures, including great white sharks.

The department said its shark biologist, Bryan Frazier, used the group feeding opportunity to collect data on the sharks, tagging two of them.

The tags will allow "experts to track the movements of these sharks and learn more about these animals that act as indicators of a healthy ocean," the department said.

