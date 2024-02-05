Florida ranked highest in US for shark bites in 2023, report says: See what county had the most

Florida is, once again, the shark bite capital of the U.S., according to an annual report from the Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida.

The International Shark Attack File confirmed 120 interactions between sharks and humans in 2023. Of those interactions, 69 of them were unprovoked bites, and 22 were provoked. Thirteen cases involve boats, post-mortem bites or public aquariums. Sixteen were classified as unconfirmed, meaning injuries couldn't be "unambiguously" attributed to a shark bite.

The number of unprovoked shark bites and fatalities increased from the year before, but the total number worldwide still remains "extremely low," according to researchers. Unprovoked bites are generally "test bites," meaning a shark likely misidentified a human as their preferred prey and will swim away after one bite.

"Unusual incidents when a shark continues biting their victim, rather than swimming away, have been documented with tiger sharks, bull sharks and white sharks. … This pattern isn’t due to increased aggression from white sharks, but rather a combination of more of people being in the ocean each year and a stronger emphasis placed on reporting bites and fatalities," researchers said.

Related article

Florida ranks No. 1 for shark bites in the US

Thirty-six shark bites were reported in the U.S. in 2023, and Florida accounted for nearly half of them with 16, according to researchers. There were two fatal shark bites in the U.S. – one in Hawaii and one in California – but none were reported in Florida last year.

"This is lower than Florida’s most recent five-year annual average of 19 incidents," the report said.

Volusia County was ranked No. 1 for the most shark bites in Florida with eight.

"This is in line with the five-year annual average of 9 incidents in the area," the report said.

Here's a breakdown of where all the shark bites were reported in Florida in 2023, according to the report:

Volusia County: 8

Brevard County: 2

St. Lucie County: 2

Miami-Dade County: 1

Palm Beach County: 1

Escambia County: 1

Pinellas County: 1

MORE SHARKS : Florida beachgoers help get distressed, stranded shark back into the ocean

FOX 35 spoke with two shark attack victims in Volusia and Brevard counties in 2023.

Bill Eveland was surfing in Satellite Beach in September 2023 when he got caught in the middle of a feeding frenzy of mullet fish. His choice to stay out in the water cost him a trip to urgent care and 25 stitches.

"I pushed my luck a little bit too far. I probably shouldn't have paddled out. I should've paddled in after that last wave. And now I learned from that, you know, chalk it up to a learning experience and a cool story," Eveland said at the time.

Another man, a surfer from South Carolina, was visiting New Smyrna Beach when a shark bit his face. As he was underwater, he felt something bite his face even though he didn't see it at the time. Bite marks on the side of his face and chin are evident that much of his face was in the shark's mouth.

"God has a reason for me to be here. And that's to help other people on this earth," he said. "I'm just so grateful."

Shark safety

"While the odds of being bitten by a shark are incredibly low, ISAF provides recommendations for further precautions people can take," the report said. "These include staying close to shore, not swimming at dawn or dusk, and avoiding excessive splashing."

Here are other tips from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission when it comes to reducing the odds of a shark bite: