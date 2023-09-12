Shark bites surfer's face at New Smyrna Beach in Florida, officials say

Stream FOX 35 News

A 38-year-old man was bitten in the face – possibly by a shark – while surfing Tuesday morning at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Patrol.

Captain A.J. Miller said in an email that the South Carolina man was surfing near New Smyrna Beach Jetty around 7:50 a.m. when he jumped off a wave and "encountered a marine animal under the water." The animal bit the right side of the man's face, above his cheek, officials said.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.