Shannon Zisa talks one year crash that killed daughter, left husband disabled

Shannon Zisa says a family bike ride in June of 2019 continues to haunt her to this day.

Zisa and her daughter Adalyn and her husband Dane were run over by an impaired driver, according to police. The crash occurred on State Road 414.

Seventeen-month-old Adalyn died, Dane suffered multiple internal injuries including catastrophic brain damage, and a year later, he is still in a rehabilitation facility. Zisa says the couple's insurance recently ran out and now she is not sure how mounting medical bills will be paid.

Zisa is now working on a foundation to help other parents who have lost toddlers. Currently, you can find the Facebook page she has designed on behalf of her daughter, called "Acts for Adalyn."

Family and friends have set up two Go Fund Me pages for the Zisa family: "Zisa Family Tragedy" and "Save the Zisa Family Home."