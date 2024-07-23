Body found in pond near UCF, police say

University of Central Florida police officers found a person dead in a pond near the campus early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The body was discovered in a pond near Alafaya Trail and Gemini Boulevard, according to Amanda Sellers, a spokesperson for UCF Public Safety.

"No suspicious activity is suspected, and there is no threat to campus," Sellers said in a statement to FOX 35 News.

Officials are working with the medical examiner's office to identify the person and notify the next of kin.