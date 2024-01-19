Armed man who allegedly threatened Lynx driver at UCF arrested, identified by police after campus lockdown

The "belligerent" man who allegedly threatened a Lynx bus driver on the University of Central Florida campus on Thursday night has been arrested and identified by police.

The armed man has been identified as 27-year-old Takuya Takahashi. He's currently in custody at the Orange County Jail on $10,000 bond. He was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and aggravated assault, arrest records show.

He's scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Friday.

Photo: UCFPD

Takahashi's threats toward a Lynx bus driver near Garage A on campus triggered a shelter-in-place alert for students, according to UCF Police. The main campus was also placed on lockdown and all campus buildings were secure.

The incident was first reported by UCF Police at 8:09 p.m., and the "all clear" came down at 9:03 p.m. That's when Takahashi was placed in custody. No shots were fired.

Police were able to locate Takahashi and his weapon through police patrol and surveillance cameras, a spokesperson for the university said in a statement.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

"We recognize that this was a frightening situation and understand this incident has impacted members of our campus community," UCF said in a statement, adding that police officers, campus counselors and other campus resources will be available Friday in Room 218 of the UCF Student Union from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.