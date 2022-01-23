Several semi trucks damaged in fire at Sanford truck lot

article

Several semi tractor-trailers were damaged by a large fire at a truck sales and delivery facility overnight.

The Sanford Fire Department said the fire happened at Cadel Truck Sales on State Road 46 in Sanford early Sunday morning.

The Seminole County Fire Department said it sent an engine to the scene to assist.

The fire department says the trucks were in a storage field when several of them caught fire.

Cadel Truck Sales is a company that finds, sells and transports equipment around the country and parts of the world.

At this time, no cause for the fire has been released.