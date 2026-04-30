Several homes evacuated as brush fire ignites at Palm Bay's The Compound in third consecutive day

The Brief For the third day in a row, fire crews are battling blazes in "The Compound," an undeveloped area of Palm Bay where eleven separate fires have now broken out since Tuesday. On Thursday, a five-acre fire near Madden Avenue and Olivia Street forced the precautionary evacuation of six homes as officials warned nearby residents to remain ready to leave. Investigators consider the fires highly suspicious and are looking into criminal intent, with police specifically investigating potential suspects who may have been riding ATVs or dirt bikes in the area.



Fire crews are responding to an undeveloped area in Palm Bay – known as The Compound – to address the eleventh fire in three days.

Officials first responded to The Compound on Tuesday evening, April 28, after a series of brush fires burned the area for hours. Now, crews return to the area on Thursday afternoon, for another fire.

What we know about the fires?

Timeline:

A series of brush fires broke out in The Compound over three consecutive days.

April 28 : Ten brush fires grew across The Compound Tuesday evening, growing to a total of 165 acres over about five hours. Palm Bay Police called the fires suspicious after it was reported the fires were burning separate from one another. No homes were damaged or people were hurt in the fires.

April 29 : Officials are looking for a possible arsonist after another brush fire occurred at The Compound around 2:30 p.m., near Atwell Street and Kentucky Drive. By 5 p.m., officials reported the fire was mostly under control as they monitored hot spots. The fire was dangerously close to power lines, FOX 35's Esther Bower reported.

April 30 : Fire crews addressed a five-acre that broke out at The Compound at Madden Avenue and Olivia Street around 3 p.m. Six homes were evacuated as a precaution as the fire moves closer to homes, Palm Bay Fire's Assistant Chief John Ringleb said. Officials are asking residents within a mile radius to be prepared for evacuations.

What is causing the fires?

What we don't know:

Though the cause of the fires has yet to be determined, authorities confirmed they are looking into criminal intent. Based on the positioning of the fires, police say the fires are suspicious.

Palm Bay Police are looking for a suspect in Wednesday's fire, FOX 35's Esther Bower said. Police are looking into potential suspects riding ATVs or dirt bikes could be responsible for the fires, Bower reported.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Photos: Fire at The Compound

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A fire in Palm Bay's The Compound on April 29, 2026.

What is The Compound?

The Compound – located in southwest Palm Bay – is an undeveloped area spanning 2,784 acres, the city of Palm Bay said. The area is mostly privately owned and zoned for residential use – not as a recreational area open to the public – the city said.

The area has been increasingly used illegally as a popular spot for outdoor recreational activities – a misconception that leads to an increase in illegal activity in the area, the city said.

Plans to address crime at The Compound?

What's next:

In addition to possibly arson occurring at The Compound, the area is also at the center of a first-degree murder investigation.

On March 28, officials found two suitcases with human remains abandoned at The Compound. 19-year-old Lucas Jones was arrested in connection with the abuse of a human body and tampering with evidence.

Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina told FOX 35's Chancelor Winn that as long as the land remains unused, it remains dangerous. The goal is to bring in infrastructure to force the illegal activity out.

"We have a lot of property out here, and we're welcome and open for business," Medina said.

The city is in the process of procuring grants to secure businesses and companies to The Compound to develop the land, the mayor said.