Man arrested for DUI after 34 open White Claw containers found: FHP

article

The Brief 33-year-old Conor William Parady of San Antonio was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. During the encounter, law enforcement also noted the presence of 34 open containers inside the vehicle. Authorities reported a blood alcohol concentration of 0.177.



A Florida Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Pasco County after observing a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

What we know:

According to authorities, the trooper was patrolling northbound near the 280-mile marker when a Honda Civic passed the patrol vehicle at speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop and reported that the driver appeared to be heavily intoxicated. During the encounter, law enforcement also noted the presence of 34 open containers inside the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Conor William Parady of San Antonio, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

He was transported to the Pasco County Jail. Authorities reported a blood alcohol concentration of 0.177.