Photos: Palm Bay's The Compound on fire two days in a row
PALM BAY, Fla. - The Compound – an undeveloped area in Palm Bay – is on fire for the second day in a row.
The fire on Wednesday afternoon comes after fire crews put out nine individual fires at The Compound, Tuesday night.
A fire in Palm Bay's The Compound on April 29, 2026.
While the cause of Tuesday's fire is under investigation, Palm Bay Police say they believe the fires were set intentionally.
See the photos: The Compound fire
Image 1 of 4
▼
The Compound in Palm Bay is on fire on April 29, 2026. Source: Palm Bay Fire Rescue
FOX 35 is on the scene to learn more information.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Palm Bay Fire Rescue.