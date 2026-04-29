Photos: Palm Bay's The Compound on fire two days in a row

The Brief For the second consecutive day, fire crews are battling blazes in an undeveloped area of Palm Bay known as "The Compound". This latest fire follows nine brush fires the night before. While the official cause remains under investigation, the Palm Bay Police Department has stated they believe the fires were set intentionally.



The Compound – an undeveloped area in Palm Bay – is on fire for the second day in a row.

The fire on Wednesday afternoon comes after fire crews put out nine individual fires at The Compound, Tuesday night.

A fire in Palm Bay's The Compound on April 29, 2026.

While the cause of Tuesday's fire is under investigation, Palm Bay Police say they believe the fires were set intentionally.

See the photos: The Compound fire

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Compound in Palm Bay is on fire on April 29, 2026. Source: Palm Bay Fire Rescue

FOX 35 is on the scene to learn more information.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.