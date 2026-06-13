2 arrested in Lake County construction theft and drug investigation

Two people were arrested following a months-long investigation into construction site thefts and drug trafficking in Lake County, authorities said.

Detectives recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction materials and what they described as a trafficking-level quantity of methamphetamine during the investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Authorities identified the suspects as Jeffrey Knerr and Victor Manuel Lopez Mendez. Investigators said Knerr was the primary suspect in a series of construction and utility thefts reported in April, while Mendez allegedly assisted him.

After conducting surveillance and executing a search at a property in Umatilla, detectives said they recovered stolen items including wire, ceramic flooring, trim, lighting fixtures, doors and a toilet. Investigators said some of the stolen property came from a church construction site and a Duke Energy work site.

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The sheriff's office estimated the value of the stolen wire alone at more than $40,000.

In addition to the stolen materials, detectives said they found a quantity of methamphetamine consistent with drug trafficking. Authorities said removing illegal drugs from the community was a significant part of the investigation.

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Mendez faces multiple charges, while court proceedings for Knerr are ongoing. Additional details about the charges were not immediately released.