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2 arrested in Lake County construction theft and drug investigation

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Lake County News
Published June 13, 2026 12:08 AM EDT
Published June 13, 2026 12:08 AM EDT
Lake County investigation leads to construction theft, drug arrests
Lake County investigation leads to construction theft, drug arrests

Lake County investigation leads to construction theft, drug arrests

Two people were arrested following a months-long investigation into construction site thefts and drug trafficking in Lake County, authorities said.

TAVARES, Fla. - Two people were arrested following a months-long investigation into construction site thefts and drug trafficking in Lake County, authorities said.

Detectives recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction materials and what they described as a trafficking-level quantity of methamphetamine during the investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Authorities identified the suspects as Jeffrey Knerr and Victor Manuel Lopez Mendez. Investigators said Knerr was the primary suspect in a series of construction and utility thefts reported in April, while Mendez allegedly assisted him.

After conducting surveillance and executing a search at a property in Umatilla, detectives said they recovered stolen items including wire, ceramic flooring, trim, lighting fixtures, doors and a toilet. Investigators said some of the stolen property came from a church construction site and a Duke Energy work site.

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The sheriff's office estimated the value of the stolen wire alone at more than $40,000.

In addition to the stolen materials, detectives said they found a quantity of methamphetamine consistent with drug trafficking. Authorities said removing illegal drugs from the community was a significant part of the investigation.

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Mendez faces multiple charges, while court proceedings for Knerr are ongoing. Additional details about the charges were not immediately released.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Lake County NewsCrime and Public Safety