Human remains found in 2 suitcases left at Palm Bay's The Compound, police say

The Brief Palm Bay authorities discovered human remains inside two suitcases in an undeveloped area known as "The Compound." After being alerted to vultures circling a black bag, investigators arrested 19-year-old Lucas Jones. While the identity of the remains has not been officially confirmed, police found blood stains and a matching kitchen knife at Jones’s home, leading to charges of abuse of a dead human body and tampering with evidence.



Human remains were found in two suitcases disposed of in an undeveloped area in Palm Bay, known as "The Compound."

Police arrested a teen suspect, known to be associated with a missing person from Indialantic. Authorities have not confirmed whose body was found in either suitcase.

Where was the body found?

What we know:

Authorities were notified about vultures surrounding an abandoned closed suitcase in the area of 1574 Bonbardier Boulevard on March 28, around 10:50 a.m. This area is in an undeveloped 2,784 acre area in Palm Bay, known as "The Compound."

When officers arrived, they noticed a closed black suitcase, lying on the ground in tall grass, with an odor coming from it. Officers later identified human remains inside the suitcase.

Another suitcase, also containing human remains, was found nearby, police said.

Along with the remains, officers found personal belongings and an Amazon package, addressed to Lucas Jones, 19. Authorities determined that the incident took place on March 21.

Whose body was in the suitcase?

It's not known whose body was found in either of the suitcases. However, Palm Bay Police said Jones was associated with Colie Lee Daniels – from Indialantic – who was previously reported missing.

While executing a search warrant at Jones' Indialantic home – about 19 miles from The Compound – Jones' girlfriend spoke with investigators saying they were together on March 20, and he appeared to be sleeping. When she left to use the bathroom, he left through the back door. She didn't see him until the next day, March 21.

The girl told investigators Jones asked her to drive him to The Compound on March 21. When they arrived, he removed two gray totes from her car and put them in separate locations at The Compound, the affidavit said. She didn't know what was inside the containers, she told police.

A FLOCK license plate reader identified the girlfriend's car entering The Compound twice on March 21, at 11:10 a.m. and 1:03 p.m.

Other objects found at "The Compound"

While searching Jones' home, investigators observed blood stains in several places in the home. A kitchen knife found in one of the suitcases at The Compound matched a knife at Jones' home, police said.

What's next:

Jones was arrested on March 28, facing several charges including, abuse of a dead human body, tampering with evidence and improper disposal of human remains. He's being held at the Brevard County Jail.