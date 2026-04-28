Multiple brush fires burn at Palm Bay's The Compound: 130-acres, 80% contained

The Brief Fire crews from Palm Bay Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are currently battling multiple brush fires across 75 acres in the undeveloped area known as "The Compound". By Tuesday evening, Florida Fire Service reported the 75-acre was 10% contained. While no injuries or property damage have been reported, officials are investigating the fires as "suspicious" because they appear to be burning in separate, disconnected locations.



Fire officials are responding to multiple brush fires that broke out in an undeveloped area in Palm Bay– known as The Compound.

Just before 7 p.m. – Florida Forest Service reported a 75-acre fire being 10% contained.

At 8 p.m., the 75-acre fire was 65% contained.

By 8:45 p.m., the fire grew to 130 acres and was 80% contained.

What we know:

Several units with Palm Bay Fire Rescue responded to the southwest area of Palm Bay – identified as The Compound – for several brush fires. The Florida Forest Service and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office STAR helicopter – which is conducting water drops – assisted fire crews.

Brevard Fire officials reported several brush fires at Palm Bay's The Compound on April 28, 2026.

Police: Fire set intentionally

Palm Bay Fire reported that crews are working to control the fires, which they say are burning separate from one another. Officials say the separate burns are "suspicious."

"We do believe the fires were set intentionally," Palm Bay Police told FOX 35.

At this time, no damage to homes, property or injuries are reported.

Multiple brush fires broke out at The Compound on April 28, 2026.

What you can do:

The public is asked to stay out of The Compound for safety reasons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brevard County Fire Rescue or contact CrimeLine to remain anonymous.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.