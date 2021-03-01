Serita Beamon selected as Superintendent for Seminole County Public Schools

article

The School Board of Seminole County has selected Serita Beamon as the new Superintendent for Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS). She was approved by a 3-2 vote.

Days earlier, the board voted 3-2 to rescind an offer to Chad Farnsworth. Farnsworth, 43, the assistant superintendent for the Lake County school district, was selected for the job early last month in a 3-2 vote.

Farnsworth and Beamon were finalists to replace Superintendent Walt Griffin, who is retiring.

While the board had already chosen Farnsworth as the next superintendent, a board-approved contract had not yet been executed, according to a school district spokesman.

Beamon, 45, has more than 16-years of experience with the district, serving as the school board attorney.

She officially becomes the eleventh superintendent for the district. Pending contract negotiations, Beamon will begin sometime in April.

