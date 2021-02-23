Seminole School Board rescinds superintendent offer to Chad Farnsworth

article

Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS) was set to have a new superintendent in Chad Farnsworth, but during a school board meeting on Tuesday, the board voted 3-2 to rescind their offer.

Earlier this month, the assistant superintendent for the Lake County school district was selected for the job in a 3-2 vote. Farnsworth, 43, was one of two finalists to replace Superintendent Walt Griffin, who is retiring.

The board will now move to schedule a special meeting to hold a re-vote, which may be as early as Monday, March 1.

While the board had already chosen Farnsworth as the next superintendent, a board-approved contract had not yet been executed, according to a school district spokesman.