Wife of murdered Florida Uber Eats driver pleads for delivery driver safety legislation

The wife of an Uber Eats driver who was murdered wants legislation requiring businesses to add safety precautions for delivery drivers.

As music plays at this benefit, in memory of 59-year-old Randall Cooke, his wife Kathy tells us how he was brutally murdered while working in Pasco County.

The couple is originally from the Orlando area.

Kathy says Randall told her, he was on his way to his last delivery back in April, but he never made it home.



"He was stabbed 39 times and after that dismembered because he wanted to get rid of the bodies, put them into trash bags," said Kathy Cooke.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Oscar Solis Jr for allegedly murdering Randall.

Cooke said she worries about other delivery drivers who are trying to make a living like Randall was.

FOX 35 asked Senator Linda Stewart about creating legislation, so businesses take steps needed, to make it safer for all delivery drivers. She said, "Its worthy of a bill to be discussed in the Senate and House because it’s not just Uber drivers. We’ve got pizza delivery, and we’ve got every type of food delivery, and we have to protect them."

In response, Cooke said, "Something positive out of this to create protection for everybody so it never happens again."

She said people from all over the county and in Central Florida have been supporting her, including Longwood City Commissioner Matt Morgan.

"More and more people have delivery style jobs in which they’re not being protected. This man didn’t deserve this," said Morgan.