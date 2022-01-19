Seminole High student shot 3 times recovering after surgery, family says

The suspect in a shooting at Sanford's Seminole High School, 16-year-old Da'raveius Smith, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree attempted murder.

Police said Smith brought a gun into the school and shot 18-year-old student Jhavon McIntyre three times. McIntyre was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery.

McIntyre's grandmother released a statement late Wednesday saying his surgery was successful, explaining that he received injuries to a leg and wrist.

"When I spoke with his parents, he was resting well," said Joyce Riggins-Baker. "It is only by the Grace of God my grandson survived this horrendous ordeal."

McIntyre is a senior who played cornerback on the Seminole High School football team. His family said he has been planning on playing in college next year and has several offers.

They are hopeful this won't have too much of an impact on those prospects.

McIntyre's family said they are unsure how long he will remain in the hospital.

