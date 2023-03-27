Expand / Collapse search

Seminole County teacher arrested for fentanyl trafficking, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. - A Seminole County teacher accused of trafficking fentanyl was arrested over the weekend.

Shavon Pearson – who is employed as an instructional coach for Seminole County Public Schools – was booked into jail on a charge of trafficking at least four grams of fentanyl on Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. 

The 38-year-old Sanford woman has since been released on a $15,000 bond.  

The school district said she has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. 

A court date is set for May 16. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.