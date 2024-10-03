Seminole County teacher arrested as district investigates 'allegation of misconduct'

A Seminole County teacher has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest as the school district investigates an "allegation of misconduct," the district said in a news release sent to FOX 35 News.

Richard Carlos Colon, 55, is a teacher and assistant coach at Lake Mary High School. Seminole County Public Schools was notified of the allegation on Thursday, the day of Colon's arrest by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The incident has also been reported to the Department of Family and Children Services and law enforcement, the district said.

"We take all allegations of staff misconduct seriously and act swiftly," the district said in a statement. "We will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement during their investigation."

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and any type of behavior that jeopardizes that safety will not be tolerated at Seminole County Public Schools," wrote Lake Mary High School Principal Dr. Reynolds in a message to parents.

No other details were immediately released by the district or the sheriff's office. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477) or the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 665-6650.