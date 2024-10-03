2 teens accused of armed robbery in Orlando's North Quarter District
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two 17-year-old suspects are facing charges after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint near the Park North at Cheney Place apartments in Orlando early Monday.
The victim told police that two suspects, one wearing a red hoodie and the other in a dark shirt, approached him just after midnight in the 800 block of Orange Avenue. The suspects pointed a handgun at the victim, demanding his phone and wallet, before fleeing south on Orange Avenue.
Officers quickly responded, searching the area and locating the suspects at separate locations.
One was found near Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street, while the other was spotted leaving a parking garage on Federal Street. Both suspects attempted to flee upon seeing law enforcement but were apprehended shortly after.
During the search, officers said they recovered the victim's credit cards. The teens were arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm. No injuries were reported.
