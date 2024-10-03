Florida woman shoots through apartment, narrowly missing head of sleeping woman, police say

A Florida woman has been jailed after allegedly firing a shot through an apartment, nearly hitting a sleeping woman earlier this week.

Jennifer Ong faces charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, according to an affidavit.

Booking photo of Jennifer Ong via Brevard County Sheriffs Office

Police said that Ong fired a shot from her apartment, unit 2304 on Dequattro Drive. The victims stated they were asleep when they were startled by a loud bang. The bullet struck a pillow where one of the victims had been lying, narrowly missing her.

Ong admitted to consuming alcohol before the incident. She was arrested by Rockledge Police and booked into the county jail.