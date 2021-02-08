Seminole County: State gave them wrong number of COVID-19 vaccines

Seminole County’s Emergency Manager Alan Harris said the State of Florida has been providing the county with fewer COVID-19 vaccines than it should have.



"It was determined that they had calculated us wrong so they were giving us less doses than the rest of the counties allocation per capita," Harris explained.



Last week, the county only received 1,900 vaccine doses. This week, it’s getting 3,900.

"They corrected it this week and that’s why we’re getting double the doses," Harris said.



The Emergency Manager said the state admitted to the miscalculation and told him they were looking at individuals that were 65 and older by population in determining the allotment.



Seminole County is now asking for a retroactive fix.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Florida Department of Health for comment.

