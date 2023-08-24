Seminole County Sheriff's Office employee shot, killed mama bear in Sanford, official says

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to FOX 35 that one of its employees – who was off-duty at the time – was involved in the shooting of a mother bear last week in a Sanford neighborhood. That bear was later euthanized due to its injuries.

The spokesperson would not confirm that person's position within the agency or share their name with FOX 35. Instead, they referred to them as an "off-duty agency member." An administrative review is being conducted to confirm all sheriff's office policies were followed, which is standard procedure, the spokesperson said.

An official statement was expected to be released later on Thursday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to FOX 35 that it is investigating the shooting, but few details have been released pending its investigation. No fines, charges, or arrests have been made by FWC, and it's unclear if any will be.

Black bears are protected in Florida. The only time a black bear can be shot is if someone has secured a special hunting permit or to protect human life.

The FWC has not released the incident report in the shooting so few details about what happened or what led up to the shooting are not known. FOX 35 has submitted a public records request for that inspection report.

Neighbors have told FOX 35 that the bear was reportedly shot in order to protect a dog, however, that has not been confirmed by FWC or other officials.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 35 appeared to capture the gunfire – totaling what appeared to be more than a dozen shots by FOX 35's estimation.

The FWC did confirm that the two bear cubs – who are now orphaned – are old enough to forage for food on their own and were seen eating.

Wednesday night, the FWC confirmed to FOX 35 that the two bear cubs were located and transported to the Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park for rehabilitation. They're then expected to be released back into the wild in December.

FOX 35 has reached out to Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park – park of the Florida State Parks system – for additional details on how the bears are doing and what that rehabilitation will look like.

In wake of the shooting, social media posts have been circulating online alleging that an employee with the Winter Springs Police Department was involved in the shooting. However, in a pointed statement on Thursday, Winter Spring Police Chief Matthew Tracht denied those allegations.

"Let me be completely clear: At no time was our officer involved in this incident, and any statements on social media stating otherwise are false," he said, adding that the officer had now become "the target of harassment online, at his home by his neighbors and the media."

How many bears live in Florida?

Mike Orlando, who leads the bear management program for FWC, told FOX 35 that there are between 4,000 and 4,500 bears in Florida, according to the last count conducted in 2015. Though, it's believed the bear population is much higher.

The next bear count will be conducted in 2025.

He said bears can be found in many places in Central Florida and unless you have a video surveillance camera installed to alert you, you may not realize how often a bear wanders by your house.

Oftentimes, he said, the bears are in search of food. As long as they do not find it, they'll move on. But, attractants such as trash left outside, grease, cat or dog food, or cat litter, can entice a curious bear.

Most violent bear encounters, he said, may happen if a bear is protection their young or started or surprised by a human or another animal.

