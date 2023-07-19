Florida sheriff's son arrested after allegedly speeding, driving away from deputy

article

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma's 19-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for allegedly speeding and driving away from a deputy, according to a press release.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday in Winter Springs. Two cars were allegedly speeding and when a Seminole County deputy tried to pull one over, the driver didn't stop and sped away from the deputy at a high speed, according to the sheriff.

At the time, the driver's identity was unclear. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver of the Ford Mustang in question was Sheriff Lemma's son, Dylan.

"I firmly believe that my family should be held to the same standard as anyone else in the community, and while I love my son and family dearly, they too are not above the law," Sheriff Lemma said in a statement. "My son and family also understand this, and he has been complying with the investigation."

Dylan turned himself in at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and reckless driving, according to the sheriff.

"We will have this investigation and the legal process play out in the same way it would with any other member of our community," Sheriff Lemma said. "At the same time, we will also handle this as a personal family matter."

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it will release dashcam footage when it's available. Dylan's mugshot will not be released due to exemption status.