Seminole County man wins $1 million from lottery ticket he bought at corner store

By Dani Medina
Seminole County
SANFORD, Fla. - A 56-year-old Central Florida man is now a millionaire after claiming a winning lottery ticket!

Antiono Redden of Sanford claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. 

Redden purchased the winning ticket from Kevin's Corner Store at 2001 South French Avenue in Sanford. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

The $50 scratch-off game offers two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. 