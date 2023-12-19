Florida man becomes instant millionaire after cashing in winning lottery ticket bought in The Villages

A lucky man from Lady Lake became an instant millionaire after cashing in a winning lottery ticket this week.

Andrew Smith claimed a $1 million prize in the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The 55-year-old man purchased the winning ticket from Winn-Dixie at 820 Old Camp Road in The Villages. The grocery store also gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

This $50 scratch-off game offers two top prizes worth $1 million a year for life, and 234 prizes worth $1 million.