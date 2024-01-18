Florida woman's gas station trip turns into whopping $1 million lottery win

One Florida woman is cashing in on a big lottery win!

Barbara Arnesen claimed a winning ticket in the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. The 67-year-old woman from Lake Placid chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

She purchased the winning ticket from Sunshine Food Mart at 134 U.S. Highway 27 North in Lake Placid. The retailer also gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

MORE LOTTERY NEWS :

The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life, and 234 prizes of $1 million.