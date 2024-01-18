Expand / Collapse search

Florida woman's gas station trip turns into whopping $1 million lottery win

By Dani Medina
Published 
Lottery
FOX 35 Orlando

Millions in lottery winnings confiscated

Data from the State of Florida shows thousands of lottery winners have had their lottery winnings garnished by the state's unemployment agency. FOX 35 News has been hearing from dozens of people who say they don't understand why.

LAKE PLACID, Fla. - One Florida woman is cashing in on a big lottery win!

Barbara Arnesen claimed a winning ticket in the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. The 67-year-old woman from Lake Placid chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. 

She purchased the winning ticket from Sunshine Food Mart at 134 U.S. Highway 27 North in Lake Placid. The retailer also gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

MORE LOTTERY NEWS:

The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life, and 234 prizes of $1 million. 