Florida woman's gas station trip turns into whopping $1 million lottery win
LAKE PLACID, Fla. - One Florida woman is cashing in on a big lottery win!
Barbara Arnesen claimed a winning ticket in the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. The 67-year-old woman from Lake Placid chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
She purchased the winning ticket from Sunshine Food Mart at 134 U.S. Highway 27 North in Lake Placid. The retailer also gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
MORE LOTTERY NEWS:
- Florida woman's lucky $50 lottery ticket from gas station yields $1 million payout
- Identity of Florida Mega Millions winner who claimed historic $1.6 billion jackpot revealed
- Woman wins $2 million on Powerball ticket husband bought her for Christmas
The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life, and 234 prizes of $1 million.