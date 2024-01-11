Expand / Collapse search

Florida woman's lucky $50 lottery ticket from gas station yields $1 million payout

By Dani Medina
Published 
Lottery
FOX 35 Orlando

Millions in lottery winnings confiscated

Data from the State of Florida shows thousands of lottery winners have had their lottery winnings garnished by the state's unemployment agency. FOX 35 News has been hearing from dozens of people who say they don't understand why.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A St. Augustine woman turned a $50 lottery ticket purchased at a gas station into a whopping $1 million prize this week. 

Rema Shaban claimed the winning $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular ticket she purchased from RaceTrac at 10360 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. 

The 47-year-old woman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. The gas station will also get a bonus commission of $2,000. 

Featured

Identity of Florida Mega Millions winner who claimed historic $1.6 billion jackpot revealed
article

Identity of Florida Mega Millions winner who claimed historic $1.6 billion jackpot revealed

The identity of the winner of the record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.6 billion has been revealed!

The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. 