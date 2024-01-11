Florida woman's lucky $50 lottery ticket from gas station yields $1 million payout

A St. Augustine woman turned a $50 lottery ticket purchased at a gas station into a whopping $1 million prize this week.

Rema Shaban claimed the winning $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular ticket she purchased from RaceTrac at 10360 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

The 47-year-old woman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. The gas station will also get a bonus commission of $2,000.

Featured article

The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.