Seminole County giving COVID-19 vaccinations at churches this week

COVID-19 vaccinations will occur at Seminole County churches and congregations this week.

Seminole County officials spoke about the new, mobile vaccination sites on Monday.

They said that the Seminole County Office of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health in Seminole County has partnered with several local churches and congregations to host the sites.

For example, on Monday, the county's mobile site will be at East Coast Believers Church. That is at 3053 W. State Rd. 426, Oviedo, FL 32765. Several other places of worship will also have vaccination events on Monday.

COVID-19 vaccinations will still continue at the Oviedo Mall as well.

