See apparent sinkhole that opened up along Florida roadway in Lake County

article

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is advising motorists to avoid the area of Montevista Road and Bradley Circle in Clermont, due to an apparent sinkhole.

Montevista Rd. (County Road 565A) serves as a connector between Pine Island Rd. to the south and State Road 50 to the north. The hole formed in one lane a little over a mile north of Pine Island Rd. just to the east of Lake Wash [GMap]. The Sheriff's Office announced that the road was closed to traffic just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes such as State Road 33 to the west in Groveland or County Road 561 to the east along Lake Minnehaha.

The cause of the apparent sinkhole was not immediately released. Authorities did not say how long the road will be closed or when repairs will be completed. It is unclear if there were any injuries.