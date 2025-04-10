Second teen arrested in connection to deadly Orlando shooting linked to drug deal: police
ORLANDO, Fla. - A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the March shooting death of a man during a suspected drug-related robbery attempt, the Orlando Police Department announced Thursday.
What led to the arrest?
The backstory:
Officers responded to a shooting at approximately 1:33 a.m. on March 16 at 5200 North Orange Blossom Trail, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Jared A. Kinloch, was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said 26-year-old Jared A. Kinloch died from a gunshot wound after being transported to the hospital. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)
A female passenger in the vehicle told detectives that the shooting occurred during a drug transaction, according to police.
Another arrest made
What we know:
On April 10, the department’s Fugitive Unit apprehended another 17-year-old in connection with the killing. He is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted robbery with a firearm.
A 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a March 16, 2025, shooting in Orlando that left a man dead during an alleged drug transaction. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)
Another teen was previously arrested and faces the same charges.
A 17-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge following a shooting during an alleged drug transaction in Orlando that resulted in the death of a man on March 16, 2025. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)
Police said no additional suspects are outstanding, and the investigation remains ongoing.
This is all the information authorities have released at this time.
