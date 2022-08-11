Man accused of setting SUV on fire in Casselberry hit-and-run that killed man walking dog

article

The Casselberry Police Department has arrested a second person in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed 63-year-old Jorge Albert De Castro who was walking his dog.

Officers arrested Sebastian Abreu Wednesday on an arson charge for reportedly setting the vehicle involved in the crash on fire.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced last week the arrest of the alleged driver of the vehicle – 22-year-old Maya Calzada of Winter Park. She faces several charges including negligent homicide and failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving death.

Troopers said De Castro was hit and killed on June 1 near the intersection of Eagle Circle and Shadow Oak Drive. He died at the scene. The dog was unharmed and was taken into the care of animal control.

Maya Calzada

The silver Audi Q7 SUV Calzada was reportedly driving was found abandoned the next day by Casselberry police about one mile from the crash, troopers said. Photos released by troopers said it appeared that the vehicle caught on fire.

According to the arrest affidavit, on the night of the crash, Calzada was partying at the Cabana Key apartments in Casselberry.

A man who lived in the unit came home from work, reportedly got into an argument with another man who was there and asked them to leave.

About an hour later, Calzada reportedly returned to the apartment complex with the damaged SUV. When asked where the damage came from, the report states that Calzada told one of the men that she "hit an old man." Another man at the house, later identified as Abreu in an arrest affidavit, reportedly began trying to cover up the evidence before setting it on fire.

Abreu's bond was set at $11,000.