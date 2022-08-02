FHP: Woman arrested after hit-and-run in Casselberry that killed 63-year-old man walking dog

article

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run from June that killed a 63-year-old man who was out walking his dog in Casselberry.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to FOX 35 News that Maya Calzada of Winter Park has been arrested in the deadly crash. She's facing several charges including negligent homicide and failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving death.

Troopers said the victim, Jorge Albert De Castro, was struck and killed near the intersection of Eagle Circle and Shadow Oak Drive two months ago while walking his dog.

"His shoes were like 20 feet away," said neighbor Al Ochoa.

FHP said an Audi Q7 SUV was traveling westbound on Eagle Circle when the victim walked into the path of the vehicle and was hit. The dog was unharmed and was taken into the care of animal control. Troopers said after the accident, Calzada left the scene. De Castro was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an arrest report from Florida Highway Patrol, on June 1, Calzada filed a stolen vehicle false report for the SUV.

The SUV was found abandoned by Casselberry police about one mile from the crash, troopers said. Photos released by troopers said it appeared that the vehicle caught on fire. According to the arrest affidavit, Calzada went to a friends house and he noticed damage to the vehicle. When he asked Calzada what she hit, the report states that she said that she "hit an old man." Other men at the house reportedly began trying to cover up the evidence before setting it on fire.

"I don’t know how a person does that," said Shawn Creedon, the brother of the victim. "I don’t know how you leave somebody on the ground like that and not stop and try to help them, but that person has to live with that."

