Casselberry police find SUV suspected in hit-and-run that killed 63-year-old man while walking dog

Authorities have found a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Casselberry that killed a 63-year-old man on Wednesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the victim was struck and killed near the intersection of Eagle Circle and Shadow Oak Drive while walking his dog. Troopers say an SUV was traveling westbound on Eagle Circle when the victim walked into the path of the vehicle and was hit. The dog was unharmed and is in the care of animal control.

Troopers said after the accident, the driver fled the scene. The SUV was found abandoned by Casselberry police about one mile from the crash, troopers said.

The SUV has been taken into evidence by FHP. Troopers are speaking to the owner of the SUV to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the deadly crash.