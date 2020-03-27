SeaWorld will or has temporarily furloughed 90% of workforce, according to SEC filing

article

SeaWorld Entertainment says it will or has temporarily furloughed over 90% of its current employees as of April 1, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the company joined the Walt Disney Company and NBC Universal in announcing park closures.

"The furloughed employees will not receive compensation from the Company during the furlough period after March 31, 2020; however, subject to local regulations, these employees will be eligible for unemployment benefits," the filing reads. "The Company looks forward to welcoming back its ambassadors and guests when it is safe to open again."

The furlough period is uncertain due to the temporary park closures. SeaWorld says it will be reassessed as business conditions dictate.

RELATED: Asymptomatic individuals may be rapidly spreading COVID-19, according to researchers

Both Disney and Universal announced extensions to the closure dates of their respective properties. Disney on Friday released a statement saying the company would continue to pay hourly parks and resorts employees through April 18. The period of closure was "until further notice." Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have extended their closures through April 19.

MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest on the coronavirus as it continues to spread across the United States, including Florida.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE ON CORONAVIRUS