Expand / Collapse search

SeaWorld Orlando to show spooky movies during 'Flicks & Frights' event

Published 
Entertainment
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Kathy Nahimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in the 1993 Disney production “Hocus Pocus.” (Photo credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando is getting into the Halloween spirit by showing scary movies during its new 'Flicks & Frights' event -- all from the comfort of your car. 

Every weekend starting September 19 and leading up to Halloween, you can grab your family and friends and enjoy a drive-in movie in SeaWorld Orlando's parking lot while enjoying locally sourced food trucks. 

A family-friendly Halloween film will be shown at 7:45 p.m. followed by a fright-filled movie at 10:30 p.m.

RELATED: SeaWorld Orlando offers Florida teachers free admission for a year

Tickets will cost $50 per carload of people. SeaWorld annual passholders get a 20-percent discount.

The movie schedule is below: 

September 19

Hotel Transylvania 
IT 

September 26

Ghost Busters
*TBD Fright Filled Flick

October 2

Frankenweenie
The Purge

October 10

Beetlejuice
Pyscho

October 17

A Nightmare on Elm Street
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

October 23

*TBD Family Friendly Flick
Scream

October 24

Casper
The Exorcist

October 30

*TBD Family Friendly Flick
 Friday the 13th (1980)

October 31

Hocus Pocus
Halloween

RELATED: Old Town announces drive-in movie event for October, will show Halloween movies

Access to SeaWorld Orlando’s “Flicks & Frights” requires a separate guest reservation in addition to the regular reservation required for park access via guest ticket or pass. Those who only want to attend 'Flicks & Frights' can purchase their tickets without park admission.