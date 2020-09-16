SeaWorld Orlando to show spooky movies during 'Flicks & Frights' event
ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando is getting into the Halloween spirit by showing scary movies during its new 'Flicks & Frights' event -- all from the comfort of your car.
Every weekend starting September 19 and leading up to Halloween, you can grab your family and friends and enjoy a drive-in movie in SeaWorld Orlando's parking lot while enjoying locally sourced food trucks.
A family-friendly Halloween film will be shown at 7:45 p.m. followed by a fright-filled movie at 10:30 p.m.
Tickets will cost $50 per carload of people. SeaWorld annual passholders get a 20-percent discount.
The movie schedule is below:
September 19
Hotel Transylvania
IT
September 26
Ghost Busters
*TBD Fright Filled Flick
October 2
Frankenweenie
The Purge
October 10
Beetlejuice
Pyscho
October 17
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
October 23
*TBD Family Friendly Flick
Scream
October 24
Casper
The Exorcist
October 30
*TBD Family Friendly Flick
Friday the 13th (1980)
October 31
Hocus Pocus
Halloween
Access to SeaWorld Orlando’s “Flicks & Frights” requires a separate guest reservation in addition to the regular reservation required for park access via guest ticket or pass. Those who only want to attend 'Flicks & Frights' can purchase their tickets without park admission.