Old Town announces drive-in movie event for October, will show Halloween movies

Old Town announced on Tuesday that they will have drive-in Halloween movies every Sunday night starting October 4th.

"Relive the fun and nostalgic feeling, while maintaining social distancing, of watching a movie from the comfort of your car," Old Town said. "Hosting drive-in movies fits the nostalgic feel of Old Town and our commitment to hosting family-friendly events throughout the year."

Parking is $10 per vehicle and includes all seated passengers. Parking will open at 6 p.m. and admission is first-come, first-serve. The event is all ages and guests are encouraged to bring snacks and drinks from any of the shops in Old Town to the viewing.

The following movies will air on the following dates:

October 4: Beetlejuice

October 11: The Nightmare Before Christmas

October 18: Scream

October 25: Hocus Pocus

Tickets can be purchased on the Old Town website.

