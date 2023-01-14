SeaWorld: Killer whale found dead on Florida beach was not pregnant, showed signs of 'various illnesses'

The death of a killer whale found stranded on a beach in Flagler County may have been due to various illnesses, SeaWorld said in a statement.

The female orca whale was found dead in Palm Coast on Jan. 11 after beaching itself on the shore. The whale was almost 22-feet in length and weighed 9,000 pounds.

According to SeaWorld who assisted in the rescue and transport, the orca was an older female killer whale and that "contrary to what some of the public has speculated, there are no signs that she was pregnant." SeaWorld also said there were no signs of human interaction or trauma, but there were signs of various illnesses.

Samples were taken during the necropsy and will be sent to labs around the country for analysis to determine the causes of illness and death.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Flagler Co. Sheriff's Office

"Her passing is tragic, but she remains critically important because of what the necropsy may reveal about her species and what led to her stranding and death," SeaWorld said. "What we learn will be another important piece of the puzzle in understanding this amazing species and helping protect wild populations, including the endangered Southern Resident killer whales of the Pacific Northwest."

This is the first time since 1956 that a killer whale has stranded on the Florida Coast.